Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waldencast by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Waldencast by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. Waldencast has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

