Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.2 %

WD opened at $108.35 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

