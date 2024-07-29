Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $29.83 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

