WCF Bancorp, Inc. (WCFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 9th

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
WCFB opened at $6.90 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.
About WCF Bancorp
