WCF Bancorp, Inc. (WCFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 9th

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

WCFB opened at $6.90 on Monday. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

