WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Raised to $42.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens cut their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

WSBC stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 26,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WesBanco by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

