West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCZC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 1,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. West Coast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $40.00.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

