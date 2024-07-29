Western Union (WU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WU

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.