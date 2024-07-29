WhiteCoin Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $311,267.74 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00110824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011369 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

