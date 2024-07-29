WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

Shares of NYSE WT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,248. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,908,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in WisdomTree by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WisdomTree by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after buying an additional 294,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WisdomTree by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 141,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

