Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.19. 547,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average of $159.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.