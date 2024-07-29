Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42.10 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $200.49 million and $42.10 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for approximately $28.62 or 0.00040993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 7,006,179 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 7,006,179.38336674. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.20756596 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1102 active market(s) with $29,478,165.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

