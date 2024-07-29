Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $71.05 million and $13.11 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 138,503,532 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 137,347,151.27734986. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.51035208 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3337 active market(s) with $19,200,976.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

