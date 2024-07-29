XRUN (XRUN) Trading 49.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XRUN (XRUN) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and $85,268.72 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,350,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.