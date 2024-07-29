Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Holdings Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEEF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

About Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

The Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights securities within the FTSE Developed ex-US index by five different factors. DEEF was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

