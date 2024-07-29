YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.75. 419,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,411,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

