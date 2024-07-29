Zcash (ZEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74.08 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $31.62 or 0.00045597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $516.34 million and approximately $74.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.