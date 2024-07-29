ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $507,960.83 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00048554 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00041417 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00016184 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.
ZClassic Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.