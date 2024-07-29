Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.67.

ZTS stock opened at $179.84 on Thursday. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

