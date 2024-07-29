Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 5,007 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $293,610.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $822,788.55.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $288,353.13.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $307,529.94.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $60.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

