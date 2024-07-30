10,200 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.59. 446,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,872. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

