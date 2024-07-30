18,360 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $3,762,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $690,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Everbridge by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $5,670,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $15,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG remained flat at $35.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

