2,460 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.78.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.18. 1,214,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,223. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.96 and a 200 day moving average of $230.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

