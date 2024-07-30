29,226 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,727,000 after acquiring an additional 82,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,421,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,894,000 after acquiring an additional 461,888 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,596,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 446,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,081,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 42,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,219. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $300.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

