4,173 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,173 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. 149,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,991. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.