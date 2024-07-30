4,994 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,302,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,055. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

