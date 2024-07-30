5,527 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 446.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 14.9 %

Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $7.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 308,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,206. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.