6,629 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $8,223,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.38. The stock had a trading volume of 615,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

