7,026 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.60. 823,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

