Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,451,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

