ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $74.61 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $30,236.64 and $74.61 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,608.99 or 1.00035108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00071851 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000029 USD and is down -26.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $139.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

