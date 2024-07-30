Adam Robert Borgatti Buys 1,500 Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$24,043.95.
Aecon Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of TSE ARE traded up C$0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.73. 329,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40.
Aecon Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
