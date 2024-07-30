Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 22.8% in July

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 944,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,578,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 410.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 546,465 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adecoagro Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecoagro has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
