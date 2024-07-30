Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 22.8% in July

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 944,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,578,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 410.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 546,465 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecoagro has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGRO

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.