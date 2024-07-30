ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 310,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,697. ADT has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

