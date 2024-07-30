ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ADT Price Performance
ADT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 310,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,697. ADT has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.59.
