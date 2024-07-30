AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 75.01% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $57,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

