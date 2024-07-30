Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,618.0 days.
Adyen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,126.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,248.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,390.13. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.00.
Adyen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.