Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,618.0 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,126.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,248.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,390.13. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

