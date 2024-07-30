Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$16.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARE. Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.62.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.19 on Friday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

