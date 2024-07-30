AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.11 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.000 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15. AGCO has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

