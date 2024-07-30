AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans Jul 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a jul 24 dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $102,280 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

