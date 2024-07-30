Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.05. 29,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

