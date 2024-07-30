Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in July

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 372.0 days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Shares of Aker ASA stock remained flat at $50.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $65.78.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

