Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.14

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AAEV opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,175.00 and a beta of 0.03. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.36.
Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile
