Aleph Zero Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $103.41 million and $932,129.16 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 268,380,913 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars.

