Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $137.66 on Friday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

