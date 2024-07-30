Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$19.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$17.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.08.

(Get Free Report

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.