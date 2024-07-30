Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,907 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. 336,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,006. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

