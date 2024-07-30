Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.22

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 125508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,953,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,035,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

