Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

