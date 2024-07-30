Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
AS opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $18.23.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
