Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amer Sports

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AS opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.