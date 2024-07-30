American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 598,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $5,987,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.