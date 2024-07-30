American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $97.49 and last traded at $96.96, with a volume of 280316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.07.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

